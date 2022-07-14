ModernGhana logo
Ministry of Information to organise blood donation exercise on July 27

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ministry in charge of Information is set to organise a blood donation exercise this month.

The exercise scheduled to be held on July 27, at the Ministry’s Car Park is to shore up the supply at the National Blood Bank.

This has been disclosed in a statement on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Information.

“The Ministry of Information in collaboration with its press pool will be organising a Blood Donation and Health Screening exercise as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to shore up supply at the National Blood Bank.

“The blood donation exercise comes off on 27th July 2022 at the Ministry’s Car Park at 9:30am,” parts of the statement on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Information read.

All interested persons who wish to take part in the noble course to donate blood should call 0595740596.

Ghanaians are urged to take part in the exercise to donate blood to save lives.

