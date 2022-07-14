ABANTU canvas for women's inclusive in Assembly discourse

Come the next year 2023, Ghana will go to the polls to elect Assembly Members to undertake developmental projects to ensure that there is development at the local level; to this effort ABANTU for Development with the support of the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF)has outdoor steps to mobilise women for increased participation in the Assembly discourse.

A study revealed that, within the thirty-four (34) years of decentralisation, the highest number of women contestants and winners was in 2006 when 1,772 women contested and 478 (11%) were elected out of 4,732 electoral areas (4,254 males). The 2019 Local Level Elections recorded only 226 (3.7%) women winners out of more than 6270 electoral areas (6,044 males) countrywide. Within an environment of exclusion and severe underrepresentation of women, such as this, the nation is losing out on the diversity of leadership and the attainment of economic and social justice.

In spite of this low representation, some African countries have made significant progress in terms of women’s representation in public offices. Examples include Mozambique (32.8%), Uganda (32%), Tanzania (31%) and South Africa (30%). All these countries have attained these significant women’s representation through some form of Affirmative Action.

Some of these African countries gained independence much later than Ghana.

Speaking on the theme: “ELECTING MORE WOMEN IN LOCAL LEVEL ELECTIONS 2023 IS A SOUND INVESTMENT”, Mrs. Magdalene Awinyeliya Kannae, a practitioner in gender, local governance, social development and peacebuilding said there is a call for an urgent need for all stakeholders to mobilise women across the country to increase their participation and representation in the upcoming 2023 District Level Elections.

According to her, women has the capacity and zeal to make productive decision to develop the country when included on the decision desk.

"Women Facilitate genuine democratic participation, that empowers grassroots and channels their inputs constructively into national development efforts; Promotes rapid social and economic development; Promotes effective mechanisms to ensure public accountability; Promote equitable allocation of public resources; Ensures equitable participation as well as engendering gender-sensitivity in the overall development planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation processes; Mitigates political manipulations to serve their own interests; Promotes the inclusion of disadvantaged groups and minorities; Guarantees the realisation of human rights and Promotes accountability, fairness, justice and access to national to all".

Emphasising that the government of Ghana must pass the Affirmative Action Bill into law to enable women equal rights as men; adding that the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law is not a threat to men in power.

Mrs Magdalene Awinyeliya Kannae highlighted that, development happens in communities and it is in communities that women and men can discover their voices, assert their rights and mobilize action to achieve their developmental aspirations; hence the government must pass legislation aimed at reserving special quotas for women and also should provide special funds for NGO’s to support women candidates.

The Convenor of Women Manifesto Coalition, Hamida Harrison said ABANTU For Development will support five local districts come the next year 2023 to ensure women are elected to part take in discussions of developmental agenda at the local level.

Adding that ABANTU for Development as a lead advocate for women's inclusion in governance is fully committed to ensuring more women are elected come 2023 local level election.

She seized the opportunity to call on women to gather the zeal to contest the men come the 2023 election.

Hon. Charity Dela Siameh, Assembly Member of Tema-West encouraged her colleagues' women to gather the courage to contest the men.

She said monetization in politics is one of the challenges women faced especially at the local level.

"Money has become the deciding factor in Ghanaian politics. It has served the purposes of consolidating elite rule as well as the political exclusion of the non-elite making money politics is at the heart of the general crisis of democracy and governance in Ghana, and unless this is mitigated, reforms aimed at bringing about good governance and curbing other anomalies in the political system may not produce the desired results" she said.

The press conference organised by ABANTU for Development with support from the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), to build the capacities of women and support them within the electioneering processes saw women from the various electoral areas, media practitioners, and representatives from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.