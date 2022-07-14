Pay arrears of National Food Buffer Stock Company to resolve feedings issues in schools – GNECC to gov’t

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on the government to take steps to address the challenges facing the school feeding programme in the various senior high schools.

In a press release, GNECC charged the government to ensure that arrears of National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited are paid.

“GNECC believes that the non-payment of arrears to the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited to send food to Senior High Schools, is to be blamed for the current situation.

“To overcome these difficulties, GNECC urges the government to pay the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited to enable remedy the dire food shortages in the schools,” part of the GNECC press release issued on Thursday, July 14 reads.

Senior High Schools across the country for weeks have been facing food shortage challenges.

In some schools, students are fed once a day while others are reportedly forced to look for food themselves due to the unavailability of food in their schools.

With some caterers of schools advising parents to come for their wards if food is not supplied by Friday, July 15, GNECC says the government must act immediately.

The Education Coalition also urges the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited to take measures to prevent the current situation, which appears to be re-occurring from occurring in the future.

Below is a copy of the GNECC press release: