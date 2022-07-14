Drastically reduce number of ministers, dismiss CEO for non-existent Keta Port — Ablakwa to government

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked government to dismiss the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the non-existent Keta Port.

His suggestion is a part of 10 measures he outlined to the Akufo-Addo government to cut expenditure in the face of an IMF bailout.

In a tweet on July 13, he proposed that government reduce the number of ministers, abolish Deputy CEO positions and dismiss the idle CEO for the nonexistent Keta Port.

He recommended that the president slash his 337 political appointees in the office of the President by more than half.

“Drastically reduce the number of Ministers, abolish Deputy CEO positions, dismiss the CEO for the ridiculous non-existent Keta Port and slash the outrageous 337 political appointees at the Office of the President by more than half,” he proposed.

The MP has also asked the Executive, Legislature and Civil Society Organizations to jointly commission a special “Operation Retrieve and Recover” to take back billions of monies that found their way into wrong private pockets as per the Auditor-General Reports over the last 10 years.