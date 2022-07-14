Why don't you reshuffle your confused team, are your men finished? — Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding President of the IMANI Africa has chastised President Akufo-Addo for his inability to shake-up his ministers.

The ministers, he claims, are befuddled and need to be reshuffled.

Mr. Cudjoe likened President Akufo-Addo’s posture to Sri Lanka's President stubborness in a tweet on Wednesday, July 13, sighted by Modernghana News.

He indicated that President Akufo-Addo is seemingly emulating Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's tenacity.

“Sri Lanka's President is very stubborn. He says he won't resign. His counterpart here won't reshuffle his confused team,” he noted.

Mr. Cudjoe quizzes, “Or there are no more MEN left? What is going on?”

Even with the current economic woes, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has not embarked on any ministerial reshuffle in his second term.

The people of Sri Lanka, a South Asian country, launched a serious protest against their President over his economic mismanagement.

Following the besiegement of the Presidential palace by protesters, the President fled to the Maldives for his safety, along with some members of his failed government who happened to be his relatives.