Hwidiem-Kenyasi road solely constructed by Newmont Ghana, not government — Mahama DCE exposes gov't over claim

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Tano North District, Hon Apraku Lartey

The former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Tano North District under the Mahama administration and the current Regional Communication Officer for the NDC in the Ahafo Region Hon Apraku Lartey has taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo government for reaping where it did not sew.

He said the Hwidiem-Kenyasi Road is a project solely funded by the Newmont Ghana and not the government of Ghana as has been parading in town by the ruling NPP.

In a press release issued by the Regional Communication Officer, Hon Apraku Lartey referred members of the public to cross-check this fact from a statement that was issued by Newmont Ghana on July 8, 2022.

''We hope to state emphatically, that the Government of Ghana (GOG) has made no financial commitment to the proposed construction of the Hwidiem-Kenyasi road and that; it is solely the burden of Newmont Ghana''.

Hon Apraku added that the role of the Government of Ghana (GOG) in the document issued by Newmont Ghana, is only to appoint a contractor and inspect the site.

''Anybody who is still in a state of doubt should refer to Newmont’s announcement on the road construction issued on July 8, 2022, for further information,'' he stated.

The Regional Communication Officer for the NDC stressed that it was necessary to expose government's propaganda machinery deceiving residents to believe the construction of the Hwidiem-Kyenase road was funded by the NPP government.

''We are all fully aware of the mischief and propaganda peddled around the proposed construction of the said road by government machinery and its propaganda machinery. The said stretch of the road has been of a profound concern for the people living within that vicinity, the kind of politics surrounding the road is well seated in the collective knowledge bank of the people of the two abutting constituencies,'' he emphasised.

*Construction of Kenyasi to Hwidiem Road: The role of Government of Ghana (GOG) and the role of Newmont Ghana (NG) in Perspective*.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media, We deem it a great honour to have you echo to the general public the imports of our press release.

This release will touch on two major thematic areas: They are as follows,

*A* To show appreciation to Newmont Ghana for their commitment to construct the Kenyasi –Hwidiem road

*B​* To accentuate the role of Government of Ghana (GOG) in the construction of the said road

This press release has been necessitated due to the urgency to clear the kind of uncertainty in the minds of the people of Asutifi-North and South as well as the good people of Ghana who ply that road vis avis the role of Government of Ghana in the proposed construction of the Hwidiem to Kenyasi road.

We are all fully aware of the mischief and propaganda peddled around the proposed construction of the said road by government machinery and its propaganda machinery. The said stretch of the road has been of a profound concern for the people living within that vicinity, the kind of politics surrounding the road is well seated in the collective knowledge bank of the people of the two abutting constituencies.

The government of the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo and Bawumiua upon assumption of office in 2017 immediately cancelled the contractual agreement for the construction of the road which was almost at the bitumen stage and consequent failure despite cutting sod for its reconstruction now seek to take the glory or share in the glory for the construction of the road.

They want to reap where they have not sown? This we cannot allow to happen, because Newmont Ghana must be recognised for the burden borne.

As a corporate entity whose social responsibility has never been in dispute, Newmont Ghana's role in development of infrastructure and capital growth is well acknowledged across the length and breadth of the country.

The more reason Newmont Ghana needs to be appreciated has to do with the timing, it comes at the time that Government of Ghana led by Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia after mismanaging the economy and running it aground does not see the need for prioritising road construction but rather considers renting of luxurious jets with three bed rooms on board at the cost of €20,000 equivalent of GHC160,000 per hour and the construction of needless national cathedral as its topmost priority.

The financial situation of the Government of Ghana (GOG), its balance of payment is so dire that road construction is of secondary importance, in fact.

When these factors are soberly considered, the people of Asutifi-North and South can only be appreciative for this monumental kind gesture from Newmont Ghana at the time that all hope was gone for the road to be constructed before the New Patriotic Party leaves office in 2025.

We are through this press release, specially showing gratitude to Newmont Ghana for their commitment to construct the road as that will help reduce dust related diseases, a bane in the health of the citizens, and economically boast local trade.

The role of major stakeholders; including the traditional council of the various communities, especially Kenyasi number 1&2, the media, concerned citizens and private individuals who behind the scene pulled their weight in any part of the negotiations are much appreciated. The role of youth associations in Kenyasi number 1&2 cannot be overestimated. All social and political communicators who contributed their widows’ mite in appealing to Newmont Ghana to come to our aid are acknowledged.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this juncture let us concentrate our minds to the second part of the topic, which is the role of Government of Ghana (GOG) led by Nana Addo Dankwah and Bawumia in the proposed construction of the Road. On Friday 8, July 2022 at exactly 2:59 PM, Newmont Ghana issued an announcement with the subject *Boasting local economic development through community road improvements* on a letterhead with the inscription ‘Ahafo Mine Announcement’ NEWMONT AHAFO.

In that documented announcement, Newmont Ghana stated without ambiguity, specifically, what they will do and how much money they propose to plunge in the construction of the road, for the avoidance of a possible doubt, we will quote ditto ditto what was said by Newmont in its original words as adopted; and it reads’ *As part of efforts to promote infrastructure development in our host communities and surrounding areas. I am pleased to announce that Newmont has committed to fully fund the construction of the Hwidiem-Kenyasi road within our Ahafo south mine host communities*

Ladies and gentlemen, the key words here are *fully fund* as it appeared in their first paragraph. In the second paragraph Newmont quoted the amount clearly and continued to stipulate that they are committed to bearing the entire cost of the project. It reads in their own words *Newmont is committing approximately GH 71m to cover the full cost of the construction* and they have been categorical in their role and resource commitment.

The role of Government of Ghana (GOG) should not be used to play political ping pong intended to score cheap political points to guarantee qualification to the next stage of the political tournament, since Newmont Ghana was succinctly categorical.

Government of Ghana will only serve the role of a facilitator; do the statutory inspection of area and appoint a contractor under the auspices of the Ghana Highway Authority. We least expected the government of Government led by President Akufo Addo and Bawumia to have the courage to come to Kenyasi to cut sod again for the exact same road they have cut sod on it already in 2020 on a project he knows nothing about. ,The request on Government of Ghana (GOG) by Newmont Ghana is in line with its role mentioned in the announcement by Newmont Ghana.

In the last line under the heading, *Background* Newmont Ghana wrote *The President of Ghana and other government officials are expected to visit the area to inspect the commencement of works on the project*

Newmont Ghana, taking cognizance of the fact that government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah and Bawumia having reneged on their constitutional responsibility have only invited them to come and inspect the commencement of a project the president and vice ought to have constructed after cutting sod for it, and if I were the president I will have been extremely ashamed for responding to such a call, basically to inspect a non-governmental organisation executing my responsibility in spite of the heavy tax burden on them by this same government.

In effect, ladies and gentlemen Newmont Ghana is drawing government’s attention to its irresponsibility and unresponsiveness to the plight of the people within the area after countless number of promises which turned out to be election driven promises and unmeasured propaganda.

A hollow and shallow political promise brings nothing but a monumental shame like what we are witnessing.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, we hope to state emphatically, that the Government of Ghana (GOG) has made no financial commitment to the proposed construction of the Hwidiem-Kenyasi road and that; it is solely the burden of Newmont Ghana.

The role of Government of Ghana (GOG) as has been discoursed upon in this press release and in the document issued by Newmont Ghana, is only to appoint a contractor and inspect the site.

Anybody who is still in a state of doubt should refer to Newmont’s announcement on the road construction issued on July 8, 2022, for further information.

Office of the Regional Communication Bureau

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Ahafo Region.

Mr Apraku Lartey (Hon)

Regional Communication Officer

Ahafo Region