Ukraine war affecting us, pray for economic relief in Ghana — Ellembelle DCE to Muslims

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region has called on Muslims in Ghana to pray for the country to overcome the economic challenges the country is going through.

He made the call at Kamgbunli over the weekend when he joined thousands of Muslims in the District to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The occasion was also used to pray for the country and the world at large.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh claimed that the war in Ukraine and Russia has brought untold hardships to Ghana.

"If you look at this Eid-ul-Adha festival is a festival of peace and if you look at the whole world and see the war in Ukraine and Russia, it has brought untold hardships in so many countries", he stated.

He, therefore, appealed to the Muslims to continue to intercede for Ghana and the world at large so that the war would come to an end.

"So we will appeal to our brothers and sisters Muslims in Ghana to pray for this country and the rest of the world so that the war in Ukraine and Russia will stop", he urges.

He emphasized, "Some will ask why should Ukraine-Russia war affects Ghana, right now we are speaking every Ghanaian will attest that what is happening in Ukraine and Russia has brought untold hardships in Ghana. If you look at our petrol price which is increasing is as a result of Ukraine-Russia war because the demand for petrol has exceeded the supply of petrol and it has affected our local currency".

He added that, "the war has affected us so badly, so we urge the Muslims to pray for peace in the country and across the globe so that we can also have our economic progress as prosperity in the country".

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh took the opportunity to commend the leadership at the national level for giving great opportunities for Muslims in the country to occupy positions in government.

"It is never true that anytime NPP comes to power we ignore Muslim Communities in Ghana. If you look at the political history of Ghana, it is only the NPP government that has making Muslims as Vice Presidents, former President Kuffour made Alhaji Ali Mahama vice president of Ghana for good eight years and currently Dr. Bawumia who is a Muslim is the Vice President of Ghana and he is getting eight years in power and it tells you that we are governing this country with Muslims", he said.

He noted that currently, the Akufo-Addo-led government through Zongo Development Fund was constructing a six-unit classroom block for Kamgbunli Islamic Senior High School (UBAISH).

He continued, "when it comes to the work of Ellembelle District Assembly we don't discriminate, at Kamgbunli here, we have provided them with a borehole so as for development we don't discriminate between Christian and Muslim communities because at the end of the day we are all citizens of this country, we all deserve to be treated equally".

The DCE said he would press upon the government to do more for underprivileged Muslim communities in the area.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Ellembelle DCE, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh advised the Muslim youth not to allow any disgruntled element to use them to foment troubles in 2024.

"I don't believe in political violence so I condemn it, I will advise the youth, do not allow yourself to be used by any violent politician to perpetuate violence in any election, being it internal, external or general election, let us go and do a peaceful campaign and election because it is God who makes someone become a King", he stated.

He reiterated that "Democracy is not about fight but sharing of ideas so if a politician comes to tell you to go and foment trouble, tell that selfish politician to go and use his children to go and do that, when was the last time you heard a politician has ordered his children to go and foment trouble in any general elections, don't allow yourself to be used".

On his part, Sheikh Mustapha Kwasi Buah Abdellah, the District Chief Imam of Ellembelle gave thanks to Almighty Allah for giving them lives to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Adha.

"We thank Allah for a successful celebration of the 2022 Eid-ul-Adha, we spoke about the need to be united and also to be pious in our dealings and also to exercise patience in whatever situation we found ourselves", he said.

He, therefore, prayed to Allah to help Ghana overcome the current economic challenges.

He also took the opportunity to advise the Muslim youth to eschew laziness and avoid criminal activities that would destroy their lives.

"My advice to the youth, the Muslim youth is that, yes we have to also play our part. We should not be lazy, we should get something doing, those who are schooling, they should be serious with their education, those who are not schooling, they should find some petty petty jobs and get themselves involved in it so that when Allah blesses them, it will go along way to help Muslim community and Ghana at large. So this is my advice to the Muslim youth", he ended.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham), to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

It also enjoins special significance because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam. This annual pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia is an obligation only for those men and women who are physically and financially able to perform it once in their lifetime.