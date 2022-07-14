First annual GfC learning and reflection partner meeting underway in Accra

The first annual Giving for Change (GfC) Learning and Reflection Partner Meeting, is underway in Accra.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) worldwide are attending the meeting.

The five-day meeting, which opened in Accra on Monday, 11 July and ends on July 15, 2022, is being hosted by the West African Civil Society Institute (WACSI) and Star Ghana Foundation.

The workshop is expected to explore strategies to develop the GfC programme in order to enhance community-led development in the partner countries, work together to develop community philanthropy across the globe and to re-imagine development to shift the power to give voice to pioneers on the frontlines of transformational change.

The meeting is being organized under the GfC project which seeks to strengthen civic space and civil societies through domestic resource mobilisation, philanthropy and community giving for social change and development.

The GfC project is a five-year project, which was launched on June 17, 2021 in Ghana, with the goal of transforming community development by promoting local giving as a strategy for achieving community-led development.

In other words, the project aims to underscore the importance of domestic resource mobilisation by increasing local ownership, unlocking agency and strengthening the abilities of communities to claim entitlements from different actors.

It is thus programmed to strengthen local ownership, buy-in and rights claiming, challenging the notion that external actors are responsible for community development.

Funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, GfC is implemented through alliances and covers eight countries in Africa, Asia, and South America with STAR Ghana being the anchor institution and WACSI as a strategic partner in Ghana.

Besides, the programme has a co-ordinating alliance consisting of the Global Fund for Community Foundations, the African Philanthropy Network , Kenya Community Development Foundation and Wilde Ganzen Foundation .

In an address to open the workshop, Mr Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Executive Director, Star Ghana Foundation, noted that the meeting was expected to provide the occasion for partners to meet for the first time to connect and learn from each other, provide the opportunity to strengthen relationships, reflect on the over-arching issues of the project, begin to work more collaboratively moving forward and leave Ghana inspired to do more in championing and advancing community philanthropy in the respective countries and contexts of the participating partners.

Speaking at the event, Mr Jimm Chuck, Head, Knowledge Management and Communications Unit, WACSI, noted that the meeting would help create opportunities to assess the GfC’s failures and successes, facilitate the documentation of best practices and guidelines on community philanthropy, facilitate networking and bonding among GfC partners and to identify additional opportunities for follow-up action that would help amplify the needs and recommendations that surfaced from the meeting.

STAR Ghana Foundation is a national centre for active citizenship and philanthropy. The Foundation works towards the development of a vibrant, well-informed and assertive civil society able to contribute to transformational national development and inclusive access to high quality, accountable public services for all Ghanaian citizens.

STAR Ghana Foundation belongs to the people of Ghana. and creates platforms for ordinary people, particularly the most marginalised in society, to become active citizens who demand positive change in their lives and communities.

Star Ghana’s ultimate goal is to help ensure that all citizens, regardless of gender, disability, age or location, are empowered to participate in decision-making and raise concerns. STAR Ghana supports a vibrant civil society to engage constructively with government and drive forward a transformative development agenda that will leave nobody behind.

On its part, WACSI is a civil society knowledge-sharing hub and a credible centre of learning with continental and international recognition. WACSI was established by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) in 2005 to reinforce the capacities of civil society in the sub-region. The Institute became operational in July 2007.

WASCI’s Mission is to ensure a peaceful and prosperous West Africa, where development is driven by its people, while its vision is to strengthen civil society in West Africa to be responsive, collaborative, representative, resilient and influential through knowledge-sharing, learning, connecting and influencing.