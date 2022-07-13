Complete COLA negotiations in two weeks or we strike – Health Sector Unions threaten gov’t

Various Health Sector Unions have joined the demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the midst of the pressure on the ruling government to cushion public sector workers to survive current hard times.

In a joint press release, the health sector unions have given the government a two-week ultimatum to complete negotiations on the demand for COLA or they will withdraw their services.

“We had hoped that the meeting convened by Government with Organized Labour on 12th July 2022 would have resolved the issue but the meeting failed to achieve its objective.

“We, therefore, serve notice to government as an employer that if by 22nd July 2022 the negotiations on COLA is not completed, the aforementioned health sector unions will have no other choice than to embark on a series of actions,” parts of a joint press release from the Health Sector Unions read.

The unions include the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) Health Services Workers Union of TUC Ghana (HSWU) Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA) The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU), and Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA).

Amongst the actions the unions are threatening to embark on, they say they will wear red arm wrist bands in all health facilities from July 25 to 27 if the COLA negotiations are not completed at the time.

The Health Sector Unions warn that they will withdraw all Out-Patient Department (OPD) Services from July 28 to 31, before withdrawing OPD and In-patient services on August 1, 2022.

Below is a copy of the joint press release from the Health Sector Unions.