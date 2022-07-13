Afrobarometer survey reveals 67% of Ghanaians disapprove E-Levy

The findings of the latest Afrobarometer survey launched by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) have revealed that the majority of Ghanaians are against the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

It noted that 67% of Ghanaians strongly disapprove of the levy

After Analysing an Afrobarometer survey conducted in April on the introduction of the E-Levy, it indicated that while only two in 10 (19%) endorse the new tax, a similar proportion (76%) think the e-levy is a bad idea because it increases the tax burden on the poor and ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the event to disseminate the findings of the Ghana Afrobarometer R9 Survey at the Conference Room of CDD-Ghana today, Economist and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin said the findings are the correct views of the citizenry.

According to him, if a similar survey is conducted today, the percentage of people who will disapprove of the levy will be greater.

He proposes government takes the findings seriously and abolish the E-Levy, especially in the midst of the current hard times being experienced.

“Broadly the views represent Ghana and I’m sure we can all associate with the findings. I believe this is a wake-up call to government because when you see these things it means government is losing the confidence of the people. If this was done a week ago I’m sure the findings would have been worse,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin said.

Amongst other key findings of the Afrobarometer survey, majority of Ghanaians indicated that they doubt the government will rightly apply the proceeds for the purpose for which it was introduced.

Visit CDD-Ghana for the full findings of the Ghana Afrobarometer R9 Survey.