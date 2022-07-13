'It seems to me like a dream' — Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai residents mourn MCE who died in car crash

Residents of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai have expressed their condolences following the death of their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

According to some of them who spoke to the media, they couldn't believe the news until they saw pictures of the gory accident scene.

“I still feel it's not true. In fact, I thought it was just a fabricated story until I saw some pictures of the accident scene. I haven't slept since yesterday. I was shocked upon hearing the news,” a resident narrated.

Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, and his driver were killed in a car accident on the evening of Tuesday, July 12.

The accident occurred between the Akyem-Apedwa and Asafo Junctions on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.

Reports say they were returning to the municipality after meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

According to reports, following the meeting, the MCE received a distress call informing him of a planned demonstration in his municipality.

An Articulated truck with registration number AS 4229-X from Kumasi veered off its lane and collided head-on with the Nissan Patrol 4x4 vehicle killing the MCE and his driver instantly.