U/W/R: Assisted secondary schools yet to receive food supply

Government-assisted Senior High and Technical Schools in the Upper West Region are yet to receive their consignment of food from government.

This was after the Ministry of Education assured the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) during a meeting with the leadership of CHASS that food would be distributed to the schools on Tuesday, July 12.

Mr Magnus Innocent Der, the Upper West Regional Chairman of CHASS, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Wa on Wednesday, said they were informed that the food was on the way as at yesterday, but could not tell when it would arrive.

“We are still managing to feed them, we cannot stretch too long,” Mr Der, who is also the Headmaster of the Nandom Senior High School (SHS), said.

At about 9:20 am Wednesday, when the GNA visited the Wa SHS, Mr Iddrisu Adams Thirdman, the Headmaster of the school, said as at the evening of Tuesday, July 12, when he left the office, no food had arrived at the school.

The Upper West Regional CHASS had issued a letter on July 7, 2022, indicating that parents and guardians would have to feed their wards in the schools or send them home if the schools did not receive food by Friday, July 15, 2022.

GNA