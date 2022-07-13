'2020 voters register is our best compiled ever, we will not discard it' — EC debunks compiling new register

13.07.2022 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has denied the Minority Caucus' claims that it is planning to compile a new voters' register.

According to the EC, the 2020 register is the best register ever compiled in the commission's history.

The EC's Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, stated in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM's morning 'Kokrokoo' show that the commission is aware that the latest one cost the nation a lot of money and for that matter the commission won't discard it.

“Indeed the 2020 voters’ register came at a cost so I don’t think anyone at the Electoral Commission will say they want to discard the register. I can assure you that it is the best register ever compiled by the commission; so we have confidence in the register and we will never dispose of it," he assured.

His clarification comes after the Minority’s claim during an interview in Parliament on Tuesday, July 12, where they claimed the EC is planning to compile a voters' register that will accept only the NIA Card as the official requirement.

They also feared the EC might disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians since majority of the population still does not have the NIA card yet.

However, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said, "We decided that instead of always changing the register why don’t we go through continuous registrations and that is the new C.I in Parliament. So it's not going to be touched.”

Regarding the issue of disenfranchisement, Dr Serebour clarified “Maybe they (Minority caucus) have not read the law because it doesn’t state there’s going to be a new register.”