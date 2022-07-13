ModernGhana logo
The church will make you an elder if you steal government money — Oliver Vormawor

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement has described the rate at which the church has become the dumping ground for corrupt persons to lead top positions of honour.

He said Ghanaians have a lifestyle of worshipping corrupt persons in society.

The activist noted that public officials who steal money from the state are sometimes made elders in the church.

In a Facebook post today, July 13 sighted by Modernghana News, Oliver Barker asserted that the police also salute people who steal from the state.

The activist added that the law court also favours corrupt officials.

He stressed “Please, in your next life. Don’t be an activist. Steal government money.”

Attached to his comments is a picture of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta hugging NPP Parliamentarians in the Parliament house.

