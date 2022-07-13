NPP elections: Monies changing hands from now till Saturday – Prof. Gyampo

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has partially attributed the recent industrial action by organised labour in the country to events preceding the upcoming ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference.

The NPP is getting ready for its National Delegates Conference to elect national officers from Friday, 15 to Sunday, 17 July 2022.

However, organised labour across the country have been laying down their tools in demand for a 20percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

Some Teacher Unions in the country embarked on a strike in demand of the payment of their COLA, Monday, 4 July 2022.

Other labour unions across the country including Health workers have threatened to join in the strike action if government fails to pay.

Reacting to the demand for COLA by the various labour organisations, Professor Gyampo in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 said: “Part of what would moderate or fuel the stance of all demanding COLA and better salaries in this period of hardship, would be the monies that would be changing hands from now up to the end of Saturday, in the ruling party’s national leadership election.”

---classfmonline.com