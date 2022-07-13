Terrorism: James Mckeown Worship Centre at Korle Gonno holds Security Sunday for members

The Church of Pentecost, James Mckeown Worship Centre (JMWC), Korle Gonno in the Dansoman Area has organized a Security Sunday on 10th July, 2022.

The day was used to educate officers and members of the Church on emerging security threats and also issues about personal security.

ACP (Dr) Gustav Herbert Yankson, Deputy Commander of the Ghana Police Academy said the main aim of terrorist groups was to cause fear and panic among citizens.

He also stated that these groups attack places of high occupancy and this makes the church a prime target. He pointed out some measures the church must undertake to improve upon security in and around its premises.

He noted that the church must amongst others; procure and install CCTV cameras, designate and adequately train its security team to detect suspicious characters early and educate members on what to do during terrorist attacks. He further charged members not to delay in reporting strange characters in the church to the leadership for immediate action.

With respect to personal security, ACP (Dr) Yankson advised members to be moderate in showing off their lifestyle, possessions and locations on social media, be very observant with people in and around their environment, inform close family members of their movements, amongst others. He also encouraged parents to desist from sharing pictures of their children, the schools they attend and their routines on social media which may give kidnappers and other potential criminals easy access to information to profile their children for harm.

On his part, the Resident Minister, Rev (Dr) Perez Sepenu indicated that due to the rising trends of terrorist attacks on large gathering points in neighboring countries and in churches in other jurisdictions, it was crucial to sensitize church members on how to detect early activities of terrorists in order to draw the attention of appropriate authorities hence organizing a Security Day sensitization program was one of the ways to empower members to become security conscious.

He further opined that the church exists not only to cater for the spiritual needs of members but also the physical needs of its members. He stressed that the sensitization was one of the ways to build the capacity of its members.

Present were the Resident Minister’s wife, Dr (Mrs) Naa Akushia Sepenu, members of the District Executives, Officers and members of JMWC.

