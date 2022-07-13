COLA: Health workers threaten strike on July 22

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU) has served notice to strike by July 22 if their demand for 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance is not granted.

The health workers said like organised labour, they want the 20% COLA for their members in the light of the prevailing difficult economic situation in the country.

The health workers in a statement noted that they were hoping the meeting convened by Government with Organized Labour on 12th July, 2022 would have resolved the issue of COLA but the meeting failed to achieve its objective.

“We, therefore, serve notice to government as an employer that if by 22nd July, 2022 the negotiations on COLA is not completed, the aforementioned health sector unions will have no other choice than to embark on a series of actions as spelt out below which will in no doubt disturb the industrial harmony within the health sector:

“25th to 27th July, 2022. Wearing of red arm/wrist bands in all health facilities.

“28th to 31st July, 2022- Withdrawal of Out-Patient Department (OPD) Services

“1st August, 2022- Withdrawal of OPD and In-patient services,” the health workers said in a statement.

Four teacher unions and the Universities of Ghana Senior Staff Association are already on strike over the 20% COLA.

Source: Classfmonline.com