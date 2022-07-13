NPP elections: Your party office looks like a cemetery, vote wisely and ignore money — Kwesi Pratt to NPP delegates

Kwesi Pratt Junior, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has advised delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to change their minds this year and elect competent leaders.

He asked them to stop casting the ballots for the highest bidder.

Speaking on the "Kokrokoo" Morning Show on the Accra-based Peace FM, monitored by Modernghana News, he noted that demanding money to vote for candidates is an insult to their personality.

"When they give you money to vote for them, it means they have bought your conscience and that's an insult. So they must ignore those people who want to use their money to destroy the party and vote wisely," he stated.

The veteran journalist noted that vote buying has not helped the party elected competent persons to lead the party.

"They shouldn't support anybody because he has support from the Jubilee House but rather vote for someone who can help the party because their current state may not attract the citizenry," he stated.

He added that "I have been passing around the party's office lately and it looks like a cemetery. There is nobody there."

On Saturday, July 16, the NPP will go to the polls to elect new national executives who will steer the party's affairs for the next four years.

Watch Kwesi Pratt Speaking in the local dialect (TWI) below: