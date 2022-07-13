The President is to blame

Let's play a little game

Let's call the game Blame

In this game we're the pretty damsel

Basking on the peaceful shore

And the world, the raging waves

Let's start with our fathers

We don't deserve this hard life

Broken dreams

Scrambling for daily bread

It's all their fault. Did we ask to be born?

And what is it the aged say?

"Make hay while the sun shines"

I guess they never did make any hay

Even when the sun wasn't shining

They are to blame!

Look at our country?

The government is to blame for all the hardships

Clueless President flanked by trumpet-blowers

We fall short of our dreams because they failed us

The only thing they can fix in this country is their salaries

They are to blame!

We did our part; nothing just works

Useless degrees

Costly life

It's all their fault. Let's blame them

Let's put the blame on everyone but us

Maybe that's the only way to

Cool our tongues in this fire

Maybe that's how we ease the guilt of

How, somehow, we too are part of the problem

