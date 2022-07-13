'We only borrowed US$11.25billion not US$13.5billion, ignore lazy propagandists' — John Kumah replies Minority's Eurobond claim

Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah has refuted the minority’s claim regarding the amount government borrowed from the Eurobond.

The Deputy Finance Minster claims the actual amount they borrowed in 2018 was US$11.25billion and not US$13.5billion the Minority is parading in town.

His clarifications were contained in his Facebook post on Tuesday, July 12, sighted by this portal.

He further described the approach by the Minority as lazy and unwarranted.

“Indeed, the NDC lied when they said this administration had borrowed US$13.5 billion instead of US$11.25billion from the 4 issuances since 2018.

“This lazy approach to discussions on important matters such as International Capital Market (ICM) activity is disturbing and unwarranted,” a portion of the post reads.

Read his full post below:

Re: Eurobond Receipts from 2007 - 2021! Ignore the NDC lies and propaganda.

My attention has been drawn to news making rounds on social media platforms by the opposition NDC concerning Eurobond borrowing activities of Government which they have concluded has been elevated in recent times.

Indeed, the NDC lied when they said this administration had borrowed US$13.5billion instead of US$11.25billion from the 4 issuance since 2018.

This lazy approach to discussions on important matter such as International Capital Market (ICM) activity is disturbing and unwarranted.

The notion being pushed which is nothing but propaganda is to show Ghanaians that the Nana Addo Government has borrowed more is myopia, weak on substance and on merit. Equally important is the need to reiterate that the Eurobond market is only open to countries with sound macro fundamentals. From that perspective, the NDC in the eight year period (2009-2016) could not have gone to the ICM because the fundamentals were not strong as they were in 2017 onward when the NPP came to power. Indeed, the NDC in 2014 had to jettison the offers they received from the market because the pricing weren't right only to return at a later date when the conditios were much better. The NDC at that time knew that the Eurobond presented a good mix and was a credible alternative financing for Government. To turnaround and make a big charade about the ICM activities of this government is nothing but propaganda.

Now, lets take some time to appreciate what financing options government considers each fiscal year and explain the major drivers of Government’s Eurobond activity since its inception in 2007.

1. Deficit financing - when Government considers each year its estimated revenues and expenditures, the gap (deficit) that arises is catered for through debt financing (domestic and external sources). The consideration for any of the deficit financing mix must at all times satisfy the cost-risk balance. This means, each year, the government through its Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and the medium term debt strategy, determines which financing mix optimise greater benefit to the country. When the NPP came to power, it focused its financing needs from external sources since it was relatively cheaper to do so at that time. Also, externally biased financing allowed the local banks to lend to the private sector thereby reducing the crowding -out syndrome the government inherited in 2017.

Again the government borrowed more externally to finance the deficit because the cost of borrowing domestically was extremely high given the interest rates that prevailed at the time. When the government was able to bring domestic rates down, it shifted the deficit financing to domestic as was the case in 2021 budget. So, increase in ICM activity is nothing but a financing strategy the government came out with to mitigate cost-risk on the debt portfolio.

2. Utilisation of Eurobond Proceeds- the Eurobonds also have prospectus and through that government demonstrate to investors what it intend to use the ICM resources for. Apart from budget support, liability management has always been a big part of the Eurobond utilisation plan.

The government always buy-back expensive bonds from the previous issuances. Maybe, the NDC needs to look back to understand the interest that their bonds where issued for ,which this government has bought-back significant portions. Let me remind them a bit. Indeed, the 2015 bond that even had a partial risk guarantee from the World Bank issued by the NDC at a coupon of 10.75% is still the most expensive bond ever issued by Ghana.

Government had had to pay more interest because of the high rates at which the bonds were issued including the 2016 bond also issued at 9.25% by the NDC. This is the legacy of the NDC. This government through its Eurobond activities has tried to clean the mess created by the NDC through the active and passive liability management programme on both domestic and external bonds.

3. Cost of yearly coupon (Interst Payments on Eurobond) - the most critical issue when discussing Eurobond is the coupon paid each year for each issuance. In other words, how much interest is paid each year for each bond issued. Because the repayments of most of the bonds issued by Ghana are bullet payments, one has to focus always on the interest cost to appreciate whether there was value for money.

If our friends were a bit thorough, they will have seen that government has paid more in coupon for bonds the NDC issued. By 2008, annual coupon paid to holders of Ghana’s bond was equivalent of GHS80.0 million.

By 2016 and with only 5 issuance of a size of US$4.5billion and outstanding stock of US$2.36 billion, Ghana paid to investors equivalent of GHS1.6 billion as coupon. The high interest rate of the bonds accounted for the high coupon government paid at the time. As at 2021, with 9 issuance of a cumulative size of US$15.75 billion, and outstanding stock of US$13.35 billion, coupon paid was GHS5.6 billion of which exchange rate effect was quite high.

Certainly, the impression the NDC seeks to portray is inaccurate and lacks merit. These ICM resources have helped government in providing some of the critical infrastructure in country. We mustn't be seen to be peddling false information as such things have serious repercussions for Ghana’s future Eurobond issuance.