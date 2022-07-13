Senior Staff Association of Public Universities join COLA strike

All members of the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana are withdrawing their services effective today, Wednesday, July 13.

This follows the official announcement by the leadership of the Association directing members to proceed on strike.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra today organised at the University of Ghana campus, National Chairman Isaac Donkor lamented the current hardships being experienced by members.

He emphasised that every member of the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana must lay down tools until government agrees to pay the 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

“We shall overcome this economic hardship. My members, the frustrations at our various workplaces we shall overcome. The almighty COLA, we shall overcome. I want to make this clear to all our workers.

“In this particular strike, we are not going to exempt any staff. Teaching staff, you are going home. Principal officers staff you are going home. Drivers, you are also going home. Nurses, doctors, lab technicians, IT personnel, and security officers, we are not going to exempt anybody. We are demanding for COLA,” Isaac Donkor stressed.

The association is the latest to declare an industrial strike in the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the government called a meeting with a number of unions currently on strike to find a solution to the matter.

Unfortunately, the meeting which was attended by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta ended inconclusively.