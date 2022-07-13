Court orders arrest of forex operator over GHC30,652 theft

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a forex bureau operator over an alleged GHC30,652.00 theft belonging to one Isaac Asare Badu.

Wahab Shaibu, together with Alhaji Musah Jiboo, also a forex bureau operator, have been charged for conspiring to steal the amount.

Their pleas were not taken because the prosecution said Shaibu had failed to be in court necessitating an order by the Court presided over by Mr Samuel B. Acquah for him to be present in court on July 21, 2022.

Saadu and Hamza, their accomplices are currently on the run.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustine A. Yirenkyi giving the facts said Badu, the Complainant was a businessman residing at North Gbawe, Accra.

He said Shaibu and Jiboo were forex bureau operators working at Zongo Lane, Accra and that in May 2017, the complainant was looking for Pounds Sterling to buy with Ghana Cedis, which he had discussed with a friend.

DSP Yirenkyi said the friend introduced Shaibu to him (the complainant) to assist him buy the Pounds Sterling, adding that after negotiation, the complainant agreed to buy the Pounds Sterling at a prevailing market rate of GHC6.25 of the cedi equivalent.

Thereafter, the complainant issued Ecobank cheque with a face value of Gh¢30,652.00 to Shaibu for the transaction and later requested for the complainant's U.K. Halifax account number to transfer 4,900 Pounds Sterling cedi equivalent into his account, the Court heard.

The prosecution said immediately the transfer was affected, the complainant's bankers in U.K. notified him in Ghana that, the transfer was fraudulent and as a result, his U.K. account was blocked, and that the money was returned to the sender.

DSP Yirenkyi said the complainant informed Shaibu about the fraud where Shaibu told the complainant that he gave the money to Jiboo, Saadu and Hamza for the U.K. transfer but they failed.

Shaibu, the prosecution said, admitted the offences and promised the complainant that he would refund the money but failed and went into hiding.

It said on May 10, 2022, at about 1530 hours, the complainant spotted Shaibu at the Children's Hospital area and informed the Police leading to his arrest.

DSP Yirenkyi said upon his arrest, Shaibu admitted the offences and mentioned Jiboo, Saadu and Hamza as his accomplices and on May 26, 2022, Jiboo, was arrested and in his investigation cautioned statement, he admitted having received only GH¢17,760.00 from Shaibu and refunded GH¢10,000 to the Police.

He said efforts were underway to apprehend their accomplices to face the law.

GNA