GRIDco demolition: We don't know where to go — Stranded nursing mother

The demolition by the Ghana Grid Company limited at the Ayawaso West Wougon in the Greater Accra region has left many squatters stranded including a 3-month-old nursing mother.

She said the exercise has left them stranded as they have nowhere to go.

Speaking to the Accra-based JoyNews reporter, on Tuesday, July 12, monitored by Moderghana News, the victim noted that they will be sleeping in the demolished structure together with her baby.

“We don't know what to do or where to go. Even if we get a place, finding the money to pay for it will be difficult, but we can later work and generate money to cover the cost,” she lamented.

She further appealed to the public to help them find a place to stay for the sake of her newborn baby.

“My wish is for someone to at least give me a space to stay with my family so I can work and cater for my children to become professionals like lawyers, doctors, and others, so they can also take care of me when I become old,” she appeals.

GRIDCo on Tuesday commenced a demolishing exercise in parts of Accra on its Right of Way (RoW).

The exercise which is affecting parts of the capital, Accra including some areas behind Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ayigbe Town, and American House is to get rid of encroachers.

“GRIDCo has commenced demolishing exercises on its Right of Way (RoW), in parts of Accra. Affected communities include some areas behind the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ayigbe Town, Bawaleshie, Adjringano, and American House.

“The exercise is to rid GRIDCo’s Right of Way of encroachers, whose activities pose a threat to its transmission towers and a danger to the lives of encroachers,” parts of a release from GRIDCo issued on Tuesday, July 12, reads.

Prior to the exercise, GRIDCo last year October embarked on a sensitisation exercise with identified District Assemblies and the media, to make it clear to the affected areas of plans to undertake the nationwide Right of Way demolishing exercise.

GRIDCo says it will continue to collaborate with all relevant state institutions to remove property and structures identified as illegal human activities, within its Right-of-Way to safeguard public safety and ensure the reliability of power transmission.