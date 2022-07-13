ModernGhana logo
13.07.2022 Social News

Tema: Carpenter in critical condition after being shot in his home by robbers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A carpenter is currently battling for his life after he was shot by robbers in his home at Tema in Community 25.

The woodworker identified as Yaw Fosu was attacked by the robbers and shot on the dawn of Wednesday, July 13.

He has been admitted at the Tema General Hospital.

Speaking to Starr News, the daughter of the victim has disclosed that the robbers attacked their home around 2:30 am.

She said after shooting his father, the robbers took to their heels without taking anything from them.

“My father is battling for his life as I speak to you. They came pushing down our gate at dawn. When we were unable to push back anymore because they had threatened to shoot, my father stepped out then they shot him immediately on the forehead.

“He fell on the ground immediately and was bleeding profusely. The thieves however bolted when they noticed the gunshot was drawing attention, they didn’t take anything from the house,” the daughter, Doris Fosu narrated.

After hearing the gunshot and screams, some neighbours rushed to the scene and helped to rush the carpenter to the Tema General Hospital.

Due to the critical nature of the situation, Yaw Fosu would be transferred to 37 Military hospital.

