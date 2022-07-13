1,300 persons died in road accidents between January and June 2022

A total of 1,300 persons lost their lives through road crashes between January and June 2022, a Road Traffic Crash and Casualty Situation Report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has said.

The report said 7,997 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, with a total of 1,356 pedestrian knocked downs within the same period.

A total of 7,687 crashes were reported from January to June 2022, involving 13,248 vehicles.

Comparing the period of January to June 2022, to the same period last year, saw a 6.12 per cent decrease in the number of cases reported and a 5.19 per cent decrease in vehicles involved in the crashes.

There was a 7.76 per cent decrease in the number of pedestrian knocked downs this year, with the number of persons killed experiencing a 10.59 per cent reduction.

The number of persons injured this year, January to June, also decreased by 2.33 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Out of the total number of vehicles involved in road crashes from January to June 2022, 4,619 were commercial vehicles; 5,862 were private vehicles, with 2,767 of them being motorcycles.

The number of commercial vehicles involved in crashes from January to June 2022 reduced by 6.65 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Private vehicles involved in road crashes from January to June 2022 decreased by 0.10 per cent and 12.35 per cent for motorcycles.

The top three regions which recorded the highest number of crashes are Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern.

Greater Accra recorded 3,267 crashes, representing 42.50 per cent of the total number of crashes.

Ashanti region recorded 1,791 crashes, representing 23.30 per cent, whilst Eastern region recorded 826 crashes, representing 10.75 per cent.

Upper West, North East and Oti were the three regions that recorded the lowest number of crashes.

Upper West region had 51 crashes (0.66 per cent); North-East Region recorded 35 incidents (0.46 per cent) and Oti experienced 26 crashes, (0.34 per cent).

In terms of fatalities, Greater Accra recorded 252 (19.38 per cent); Ashanti Region had 247 (19.00 per cent) and Eastern Region recorded 238 (18.31 per cent).

The Upper East and Oti regions recorded 20 fatalities each (representing 1.54 per cent respectively), whilst the North East region had 18 fatalities (1.38 per cent).

The regional distribution of crashes and fatalities indicate that in total, Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions contributed about 76.54 per cent of crashes and 55.69 per cent of fatalities from January to June 2022 respectively.

This trend has not changed from the past in, which the three regions together constituted the major or highest contributors of crashes and fatalities in Ghana.

GNA