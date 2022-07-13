More pressure on gov’t as Senior Staff Association of UG declares strike action today

Government will face intense pressure with more public sector workers threatening to embark on an industrial strike due to the high cost of living in the country.

The latest association to disclose plans to strike is the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana (UG).

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Wednesday, July 13, James Maluna Banoeng Yakubu who is a trustee of the Senior Staff Association of UG disclosed that leadership will declare a strike action today at the main entrance of the University at 10am.

“We will be declaring the strike at 10 am today at the University of Ghana main gate, and we are extending an invitation to all media houses. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bucket so I want 3FM to be at the gate. There is a national chairman who will be giving the announcement,” Mr. Yakubu shared.

Already several groups within the public sector have embarked on a nationwide strike over the demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

On Tuesday, July 12, there was a meeting between the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and some associations already on strike.

Unfortunately, the meeting ended inconclusively with the invited teacher unions staging a walkout.

There will be another meeting this week between the government and the striking unions.