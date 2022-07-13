NDC South Africa Chapter supports Ayensuoano Constituency with boreholes

The South Africa Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has in partnership with the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region provided 10 mechanised boreholes to the constituency.

The initiative is phase one of the “Operation 100” boreholes for the constituency, facilitated by the NDC Chapter in South Africa.

The ten boreholes are in Bepoase, Coaltar, Krabokese Amadi, Marfokrom, Sowatey New Town, Kofi Pare, Asuboi, Yakoko Kwadwofosu, Kyekyewere Achiase, and Ayekokuoso Agomehia communities.

Mr. Teddy Saforo Addi, Member of Parliament for Ayensuoano Constituency, at the commissioning and handing over of the boreholes, expressed delight with the progress made through the partnership with the Chapter in South Africa.

He said the decision to construct boreholes for some communities in the Constituency followed a thorough needs assessment.

Mr. Alex Segbefia, Director-In-Charge of International Relations of the NDC, commended the MP for his selfless efforts at developing the Constituency and expressed gratitude to the South African Chapter of the Party.

“The decision to bring the project to the community is a selfless one. When he was approached by the NDC Chapter in South Africa, he did not ask for what will benefit him as an individual or the Party but the constituency.

“This project though an initiative of the MP and the NDC Chapter in South Africa, it has no political colour because the entire constituency will benefit,” he stated.

