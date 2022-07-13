Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana threaten to declare strike today

The Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana has disclosed that they are going to declare an indefinite strike action today Wednesday 13 July at 10am.

James Maluna Banoeng Yakubu, a trustee of Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana did not tell the reasons for the intended strike but assured that the President of the association will address the media at the main entrance of the University at 10 am today.

“We will be declaring the strike at 10 am today at the University of Ghana main gate, and we are extending invitation to all media houses. I don't want to let the cat out of the bucket so I want 3FM to be at the gate. There is a national chairman who will be giving the announcement” Mr. Benoeng Yakubu said on the Sunisrs show with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Wednesday July 13.

There has been a growing incidence of industrial action by various labour unions in Ghana over their demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) which they say would help ameliorate the pressure on them due to the fast rising cost of living in Ghana.

—3news.com