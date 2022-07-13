‘No ex-president will be allowed to rule’ — Peace FM’s Odi Ahenkan shades Mahama

A journalist with an Accra-based Peace FM Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah has indirectly rubbished former President John Dramani Mahama’s quest to run for the Presidency again.

The journalist said the country must not allow anybody who has previously ruled to rule again.

During a newspaper review today, July 13, on Peace FM, Odi Ahenkan claims former leaders have played with the minds of Ghanaians for far too long.

“I say no one who has already ruled the nation should be allowed to rule again. They have played with the minds of Ghanaians,” he stated.

Odi Ahenkan further posited that if he ever becomes Ghana's president, he will cancel ex-gratia and ban his officials from seeking medical attention abroad.

According to him, he will also remove the constitutional provisions that have given too many power to executives.

His comment follows IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe's warning that the opposition NDC must not assume the 2024 general elections is a done deal.

Mr. Cudjoe intimated that the current economic predicament should not be the grounds for jubilation because the NPP is capable of turning things around.

Watch video below: