ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.07.2022 Headlines

Go sit at Bank of Ghana and check how much they have given to gov’t – Adongo tells IMF team

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac AdongoBolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo
13.07.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has proposed to the team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to try and find out how much government has taken from the Central Bank.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the finance and economic expert urged the IMF team to visit the Bank of Ghana for more information.

Mr. Adongo stressed that it is important for the IMF team to take a closer look at the expenditure of the government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“IMF, open your eyes there. [Regarding] Covid, open your eyes, review all their documents, budget statements, they should open their eyes, that is where the meat is. IMF, If it is possible go and sit at Bank of Ghana and check how much they have given to government,” the Bolgatanga Central MP said.

In the midst of the economic challenges facing Ghana, President Akufo-Addo directed the Finance Minister to engage the IMF for support.

A team from the IMF is already in the country and started in-person discussions with representatives from the government on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The IMF team led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, met with the Finance Committee of Parliament to gather more facts on the current situation of the economy yesterday.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
More pressure on gov’t as Senior Staff Association of UG declares strike action
13.07.2022 | Headlines
'Exercise patience' — PNC begs Parliament to have empathy for Adwoa Safo
13.07.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia mourns Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai MCE who died in car crash
13.07.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line