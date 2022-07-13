ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US to support Ghana to modernize legal system, process to track criminal cases

Social News US to support Ghana to modernize legal system, process to track criminal cases
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The United States government has announced it is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system.

This include a process to track criminal cases, the Embassy in Accra said in a tweet following a meeting the Ambassador, Palmer recently had with the Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah to discuss legal reforms.

“The rule of law is fundamental to accountable democracy,” it said.

“The U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system including a process to track criminal cases from beginning to end,” it added.

—3news.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
NDC South Africa Chapter supports Ayensuoano Constituency with boreholes
13.07.2022 | Social News
Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana threaten to declare strike today
13.07.2022 | Social News
‘No ex-president will be allowed to rule’ — Peace FM’s Odi Ahenkan shades Mahama
13.07.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line