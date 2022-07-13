US to support Ghana to modernize legal system, process to track criminal cases

The United States government has announced it is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system.

This include a process to track criminal cases, the Embassy in Accra said in a tweet following a meeting the Ambassador, Palmer recently had with the Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah to discuss legal reforms.

“The rule of law is fundamental to accountable democracy,” it said.

“The U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system including a process to track criminal cases from beginning to end,” it added.

—3news.com