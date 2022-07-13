EC to disenfranchise many Ghanaians over attempt to compile new voter's register with Ghana Card — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament has kicked against the Electoral Commission‘s plan to compile a new voters'register ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The move, the Minority noted, if allowed, would disenfranchise many Ghanaian voters who do not have the Ghana Card.

According to the minority, the EC intends to present a bill before Parliament to make the Ghana card the only guarantor for the registration.

Addressing the press in Accra on what they called "Matter of Democratic Concern," Minority Leader Haruna Idrisu stated that the move may prevent many Ghanaians from registering for the voter ID card.

“The EC through a constitutional instrument that may come before Parliament to replace the voter register of 2020 and to make the requirement for getting onto the voter register the Ghana Card as the sole reference document and justification to get onto the National Voter Register,” the Minority Caucus said.

He feared the Electoral Commission may not even have a voter register.

He said the number of Ghanaians with the cards is nowhere close to the list contained in the last voter's register.

“If you used that instrument of a national ID card against a voter population of 17million then there is a critical technical departure from the requirement. We may not even have a voter register to rely on for the conduct of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary election because the number of Ghanaians on the voter register far exceeds the number of Ghanaians on the ID cards data and yet the national ID cards have other persons including foreigners on it,” he noted.