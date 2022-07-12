ModernGhana logo
Two die in accident on Apedwa Asafo-Kumasi highway

Two persons have died on the spot in an accident that occurred Tuesday evening on the Apedwa -Asafo – Kumasi road.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

A trailer with registration number 4229X, a fuel tanker with registration number GN 8540-X and a Nissan Patrol with registration number GN 2060-18 were involved in the crash.

Personnel of the Ambulance Service and the Police were at the scene to provide aid and direct traffic.

The bodies have been deposited at the Kyebo Government hospital morgue.

