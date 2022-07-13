U/E/R: MPs, directors and NGOs are the cause of the region's underdevelopment— Balungu Chief

13.07.2022 LISTEN

Chief of Balungu, a community in the traditional area of the Upper East Region, Naba John Attia (Wmaribilsonga Niitinga/Putisonne Maaletinga) says the underdevelopment of the Region is self-inflicted by the natives themselves.

Naba Attia made the interesting revelation on Saturday, July 9, 2022, when this reporter visited his palace on issues of development in his traditional area and the region at large.

Sharing his views, the chief did not mince words. He said: “I don’t blame anybody, I blame ourselves. Now, look at Bolga, look at Bawku, and look at Doba and Kandiga. It is our own people, our educated people, our MPs, our brothers who are directors and so on, they have let Upper East down.”

Naba John noted that those operating Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the region have done the region more harm than good, especially with the huge resources they are receiving from their outside donors.

“NGOs dollars, all those monies are handled by our own brothers and sisters here. Go and see, what are they using the money for? We have money more than Upper West when it comes to NGOs. NGOs started coming here when Upper West didn’t have NGOs. If you want to do research and look at the number of dollars that have entered Upper East here, those monies were not handled by Ashanti’s, we always say Ashanti’s are cheating us, they were not handled by Ga’s, they were handled by our own people here,” Naba John stated.

As a developmental-oriented online platform interested in the development of the Upper East Region, this portal has reported some of the gaps, when it comes to development between other regions and the Upper East region, especially with Upper West Region the worst.