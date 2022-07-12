ModernGhana logo
COLA strike: Teacher Unions stage walkout after ambush during negotiations with gov't

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Another meeting between the leadership of striking teachers in pre-tertiary institutions and the Ministry in charge of Employment and Labour Relations has failed to yield any result for the second time.

All four teacher unions invited to the meeting decided to stage a walkout due to the posture of the representatives of the government which according to the leadership of the unions betrayed their trust.

Despite receiving the invitation from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to the meeting today to negotiate their demand for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), the unions say they were ambushed when the other party insisted that no talks can be held unless they call off the strike.

Speaking to the media, Angel Carbonou who is the General Secretary of NAGRAT explained the meaning of the walkout saying, “All it means is that the government side is not ready to continue with negotiation unless the teacher unions call off the strike.”

He added, “We have held all Organized Labour hostage and this is a betrayal of trust. Because the understanding we had is that Organized Labour is convinced for us to find a solution on the issue of COLA.

“Right now, we are all desirable. We think that before they even walk us out of the meeting we are walking out ourselves.”

The teacher unions include GNAT, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) and Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU).

The nationwide indefinite strike was declared last Monday, July 4, 2022.

Checks after today’s inconclusive meeting have revealed that the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations will this week call for another meeting to discuss the COLA matters.

