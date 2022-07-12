Reshuffle, sack hopeless ministers to avoid Sri Lanka — Security Analyst to Akufo-Addo

The calls for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers have been heightened following Ghana's IMF move, with the most recent one coming from Adam Bonaa, a Security Analyst.

He said the President must reshuffle his government and sack non-performing and absentee ministers like Adwoa Safo from his administration to restore hope.

Speaking on Oyerepa TV, a Kumasi-based television station, the security expert fears a similar protest in Sri Lanka may occur in Ghana if the Akufo-Addo fails to do the needful and reduce the size of his government.

“Yes, it can happen in Ghana but what the president can do is sack all non-performing ministers and pave way for some who can do the job. He must also cut down the size of government because some of the ministers are not doing anything.

"Most of them (Ministers) are not working but they receive fuel allowances, provision of state security (Police) and also receive ex gratia at the end of their term. He must also reshuffle some of the ministers. The president must also act quickly in dealing with the labour agitation while reducing fuel prices,” he stated.

He argued that the failure of the President to act could spell doom considering the anger of the youth in the face of economic hardships. “The move will give the people hope and ensure stability. Because where the people live in a state of hopelessness as it happened in Sri Lanka where there was no hope, people begin to challenge those who are not giving them hope.”

He added, “I don’t believe the president has demonstrated that he will reshuffle his ministers because a president who cannot sack Sarah Adwoa Safo cannot sack anybody; a president who cannot sack the agric minister cannot sack anybody. Adwoa Safo has been appointed to occupy a very sensitive position but has been away for almost a year whilst drawing her salaries. I will only have confidence in the president when he begins to sack people like Adwoa Safo. Some of these things are annoying everybody including organized labour."

The Security Analyst concluded that “He (Akufo-Addo) will be the one we will hold responsible if this country goes into the drain.”