Accra: GRIDCo commences demolishing exercise to get rid of encroachers

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has commenced a demolishing exercise in parts of Accra on its Right of Way (RoW).

The exercise which is affecting parts of the capital, Accra including some areas behind Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ayigbe Town, and American House is to get rid of encroachers.

“GRIDCo has commenced demolishing exercises on its Right of Way (RoW), in parts of Accra. Affected communities include some areas behind the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ayigbe Town, Bawaleshie, Adjringano, and American House.

“The exercise is to rid GRIDCo’s Right of Way of encroachers, whose activities pose a threat to its transmission towers and a danger to the lives of encroachers,” parts of a release from GRIDCo issued on Tuesday, July 12, reads.

Prior to the exercise, GRIDCo last year October embarked on a sensitisation exercise with identified District Assemblies and the media, to make it clear to the affected areas of plans to undertake the nationwide Right of Way demolishing exercise.

GRIDCo says it will continue to collaborate with all relevant state institutions to remove property and structures identified as illegal human activities, within its Right-of-Way to safeguard public safety and ensure the reliability of power transmission.

Below is a copy of the press release issued today: