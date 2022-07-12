Pray for peace, economic turnaround – Ghana Embassy in Saudi Arabia to Pilgrims

Alhaji Habib Issaka

The Ghanaian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has advised Hajj pilgrims to pray for Allah's kindness and abundance for the nation.

Ghana is at a crossroads and, according to Alhaji Habib Issaka, the consular officer at the embassy, needs prayers.

He pointed out that the government is doing its best to restore the economy.

"While some of our neighbors have faced unrest, Ghana has remained at peace because of our prayers and sense of unity. We are fortunate to be going through this. All pilgrims are urged to beseech Allah, the All-Mighty, in order to keep Ghana peaceful," he said.

Alhaji Ibrahim, a Ghanaian Hajj pilgrim, in an interview said they prayed for peace and a recovery of Ghana's economy. He added that the problems the nation is currently facing can be resolved with the help of prayers.

"We have no alternative but to pray for peace and stability, according to Hajia Maryam, another Hajj pilgrim. "We can lament, but the world belongs to Allah. Our nation will overcome this obstacle, we are confident.''

An Islamic scholar who is also on the Hajj pilgrimage, Sheikh Ameen Bonsu, indicated that they have prayed to Allah for a recovery of the economy. He asserts that he thinks Allah has heard their prayers and Ghana will soon advance.

The Ambassador of Ghana to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mohammed Habib Tijani, reassured their dedication to the security of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims.

"We stand ready to help every Ghanaian living in the Kingdom. All Ghanaians are expected to be good ambassadors and to promote our colorful culture," he added.