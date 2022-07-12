Mining on Effutu Ramsar site: Minerals Commission deny issuance of permit, ready to meet stakeholders

The Minerals Commission of Ghana has noted that it has not granted any mining permit to any institution or individuals to mine at the Effutu Ramsar site.

The Commission has, however, called for a meeting with Omanhene of Effutu Traditional Area, the Effutu Municipal Assembly and Asafo groups to deliberate on the matter.

In a letter sighted by the reporter and signed by the CEO of the Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi revealed that his outfit has not given permit to Green Metals Resources Limited despite the company's pending earlier proposal.

It added that Chiefs and communities cannot be left out in negotiations before permit is issued to a mining company, per the mining laws in Ghana.

The Effutu Traditional Authority at a press conference few days ago led by Neenyi Ghartey VII registered their displeasure over a permit issued to a company to mine at the Ramsar Site.

The Traditional Authority indicated it would not accept any offer from anybody or institution to to mine at the sacred place.

They noted that the Effutu Ramsar site has been the host of famous Aboakyir festival and therefore mining in such a sacred place will spiritually affect the traditional powers of the Traditional Authority.

The Member of Parliament and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin in support against encroachment donated Ghc30,000 to the Forestry Commission to protect the site.

Read full statement below: