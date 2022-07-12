ModernGhana logo
'This will hinder the fight against corruption in unimaginable ways' — OSP after losing asset freezing case against late Sir John

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), headed by Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng has said the court decision to dismiss the freezing of the assets of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the forestry commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, better known as Sir John will undermine the right against corruption in Ghana.

The office on May 30, 2022, directed that the assets of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, which came under intense scrutiny, be frozen.

Following that decision, it went to the Accra High Court to freeze the assets on June 12.

However, the court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe dismissed the case on Tuesday, July 12.

The OSP, in a press release signed by Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor and available to this portal has expressed dissatisfaction with the High Court's decision.

The Special Prosecutor has vowed to file an appeal against the High Court ruling.

“If this decision is left to stand, the Republic will lose the fight against corruption in unimaginable ways. The investigations into the estate of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John will still proceed,” a portion of the release reads.

Read full Release by the OSP below:

712202225244-wcsevihutp-7aa0296d-8b21-48bb-ae8f-5881f5fd142c.jpeg

