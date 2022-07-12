Create More Awareness About Cyber Safety To Reduce Online Crimes

The publisher of internet safety magazine, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has urged internet users to create more awareness about internet safety so as to reduce cyber-crimes and internet abuse in the society.

Mr. Onadipe made the remarks in Ibadan on Saturday July 9th, 2022, when he was delivering a lecture on internet safety to educate the public about how to stay safe online and avoid online risks.

While emphasising on the need to create more awareness about internet safety, the internet safety advocate said: "As technology advances every day, the rate at which people commit crimes through the internet and mobile phone also increases and the best we can do to reduces these crimes is to create more awareness about internet safety.

According to Onadipe, we cannot eradicate cyber-crimes and internet abuse totally in society, but we can reduce the menace by informing the public, particularly internet users about what they can do to protect themselves online.

"When you come across safety tips on how to avoid cyber-crimes and internet abuse, share the tips with other internet users to educate them, listen to news on cyber-crimes, share the news with others so that they can learn from it, ask questions from experts and learn from them," he added.