'Rawlings opposed you being Mills' running mate; I begged for you but you later elbowed my chest, pushed me aside' — Nunoo-Mensah tells Mahama

Brigadier-General (Rtd.) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, Former Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces has disclosed his bitterness towards former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said the former President sidelined him after pleading for him to be accepted by the late Jerry John Rawlings.

In an interview with JoyNews, he revealed that the late Jerry John Rawlings opposed to Mahama being the running mate of then-candidate, the late Atta Mills ahead of the 2008 elections.

According to him, a member of the NDC asked Mr John Mahama to speak to him (Nunoo-Mensah) to plead with the party’s founder, which he did.

He noted that immediately Mr Mahama was accepted and made Mills' Running Mate and subsequently became President, he forgot he (Nunoo Mensah) even exist.

"President Mahama...2008 when he was going to become running mate to Atta Mills but Rawlings said 'No'. Somebody told him [Mahama] 'go and see General Nunoo-Mensah'. I can swear by the Bible, Quran...ask him whether it happened.

"He came here and asked me to talk to late President Rawlings on his behalf. I promised I will do it. Ask Victor Gbeho whether what I'm saying is true or false,” he started.

He further stated that he was shocked when President Mahama could sideline him under his government.

"I went to see Rawlings with Gbeho to appeal to him to allow Mills to choose him as vice president [running mate]. [He] became President...he put an elbow through my chest, pushed me aside. You don't do that," the former Chief of Defence Staff lamented.