Tema East MP supports Muslims with eight rams to mark Eid-ul-Adha

The Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has presented eight rams to the Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam Sheik Adam Abubakari to be distributed to the Islamic Community within the constituency to mark the 2022 Eid-al-Adha.

The beneficiaries Mosques from Tema Community One were: Tema Central Mosque, Bonon, Mallam Hamdu, Site 12 Mosque Sallafiyya; and those from Tema Newtown Mosque were: Central mosque, Station Mosque, Ahmediyya, and Medina Mosque Abonkor

Mr. Odamtten commended the Muslim communities for their contribution toward national development and Tema East in particular stressing that “peace is a highly valued commodity which demands the contribution of all, and our brothers and sister from the Islamic Faith in Ghana deserves commendation.

“What we hear happening in other communities across some countries allegedly attributed to some youth from the Muslim Communities are absent in Ghana dull to the role of the National Chief Imam and other Islamic Leaders and Scholars”.

The presentation witnessed by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema also offered the platform Mr. Odamtten admonished the country not to take for granted the contribution of religious and traditional leaders in the maintenance of peace in the country.

“What is interesting in Ghana is you can see a Church building and a Mosque close by without any inter-religious conflict, we understand each other, we celebrate Muslims and Christians festival together truly we are one people with one common destiny irrespective of our religious faith,” he said.

The Tema East MP called on Ghanaians to continue to work together, stressing that “we must support each other in these difficult times”.

Receiving the rams on behalf of the Chief Imam, the Deputy Metropolitan Chief Imam, Mallam Hussein, prayed for Allah’s protection and blessings for the MP for the kind gesture.

Mallam Hussein also praised the MP for the good relationship he has with the Moslem community.

Eid al-Adha, is a year of sacrifice, and obedience and it also signifies the end of this year’s pilgrimage.

Source: CDA Consult