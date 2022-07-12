COLA strike: 'We've heard you Mr. President but we're not quitting till we hear something tangible' — Teachers

The striking pre-tertiary teachers are requesting better negotiations from government before backing down on their strike action.

Rebecca Ocran Abaidoo, NAGRAT's Gender Coordinator says President Akufo-Addo must give them something tangible in exchange for what government is requesting before they call off their strike.

“We are hopeful that we would have something tangible to send to our rank and file so that we would call off the strike. (But) We are still on strike and we have not called off the strike,” she said.

The ongoing strike action started on Monday, July 4, 2022, when four teacher unions declared a nationwide strike in response to the government's failure to meet their demand for a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

Meanwhile, during this year's Ed-Ul-Adha national prayers, President Akufo-Addo pleaded with teacher unions to call off their strike pending the outcome of ongoing negotiations.

According to Akufo-Addo, the state is in a difficult position as a result of the country's current economic catastrophe.

But Rebecca Ocran Abaidoo, the Gender Coordinator for NAGRAT in reaction to the President's statement in an interview on JoyNews further stated that they admire government's invitation to the negotiation table.

According to her, they are not going back to the classroom until they get tangible reasons.

“We have heard His Excellency but we need to consult our rank and file,” she emphasised.