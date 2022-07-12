'NDC shouldn't assume 2024 is a done deal, NPP may turn things around; be vigilant' — Franklin Cudjoe

The founding President and Executive Director of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has advised members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to be deceived by current events in the country to assume that the 2024 elections is a done deal for the party.

He advised the NDC to be vigilant during the elections.

In a tweet on Monday, July 11 sighted by Modernghana News, he noted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is capable of doing everything possible to win the elections.

According to him, if the NPP is able to work hard and employs a very effective different approach to change the current economic situation before the election period, the story may change in their favour.

“Meanwhile the major opposition party, the NDC should not assume 2024 is a done deal. Harder work, a very different path to the current one and VIGILANCE. The NPP may turn things around by 2024,” he tweeted.