'Cutting your salaries by 30% isn't enough; cancel free fuel, ex-gratia, per diem' — Vim Lady to gov’t

Following President Akufo-Addo's 30% pay cut announcement, there have been numerous reactions with the most recent coming from a well-known journalist, Afia Pokuaa, also known as the Vim lady.

The journalist believes that cutting 30% of the president's salary as announced is not the solution to the economy's problems.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, speaking at this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebration, announced that, due to the country's current economic challenges, the salaries of his ministers and himself have been reduced by 30%.

Fuel coupons and ministry spending have also been reduced by 50%.

“The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 per cent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 per cent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 per cent and other expenditures suspended,” said President Akufo-Addo.

Reacting to the President's statement, the ace journalist in a Facebook post intimated to achieve any desired results in tackling the economic situation, the President must cancel free fuel, ex-gratia and per diem.

She further suggested a reduction in the number of ministerial appointees in the country that has taken a hit on the country's purse.