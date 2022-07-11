Organisations receive grants for women, girls focused initiatives

Ten organisations have received grants to implement youth and women, girls-focused initiatives in the areas of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), unintended pregnancies, harmful practices and building of skills.

The organisations, located in the Northern and Upper East Regions, were selected after a competitive process, and they received between GHc20,000 to GHc33,000 to implement their initiatives within a period of six months.

They included Song-ba Empowerment Centre, Centre for Research and Development Alternatives, Holistic Development Organisation, VIMAP Vision Foundation, Foundation for Community Empowerment Programme and Nanumba South Girls Parliament Movement.

The rest were Girls Advocacy Council, Young Urban Women Movement, The Rural Connect and Inspire to Act.

They will be working on issues such as female genital mutilation, practical skills for vulnerable girls, issues affecting adolescent girls and young women with disability, widowhood rites affecting young women, and teenage pregnancies and abuse of emergency contraceptives.

The grants came under the Youth Initiatives Small Grants (YISG), which was launched by Norsaac, a human rights community engagement, and policy influencing organisation, and the Power to You(th) project (PtY) consortium partners, as a key strategy to enhance meaningful youth participation and sustain youth-led initiatives as part of the implementation of the PtY.

The PtY is a five-year project, which began in 2021, and it is being implemented by a consortium of civil society organisations (Youth Advocates Ghana, Ghana SRH Alliance and Songtaba) led by Norsaac with funding support from Rutgers.

The project supports girls and young women from remote or marginalised communities in the Northern, Savannah, North East, and Upper East Regions to make informed choices, enjoy their sexuality and be free from harmful practices in a gender-equitable society.

Kawusada Abubakari, Funding and Institutional Development Specialist at Norsaac, who spoke during the launch of YISG and YISG Grant Award ceremony in Tamale, emphasised the need for grantees to use the resources to empower adolescent girls and young women below 35 years.

She also emphasised the need for them to involve persons with disabilities as beneficiaries to promote inclusiveness and equal opportunities for girls.

She urged them to work to amplify young people’s voices to claim, protect and expand civic space calling on social actors to promote and support youth rights on progressive social norms.

She said “Together, we can create an environment where adolescent girls and young women are meaningfully included in decision-making spaces.”

Madam Sanatu Alhassan, Project Officer at Holistic Development Organisation, which received a grant of GHc33,000 to undertake advocacy campaigns on female genital mutilation in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region, said records from some midwives in the area showed that cutting of female genitals was still being done in the area adding some people crossed to Togo to cut genitals of their daughters before returning to the district.

She said the organisation would sensitise the youth on the practice and its dangers such that they would also impart the knowledge to their community members to help stop the practice in the area.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was represented during the event, commended Norsaac and its partners for the initiative saying supporting the youth was important for the future of the country.

He urged the youth to take advantage of youth-related government interventions to improve on their lot advising them to desist from drug abuse and other vices to safeguard their lives.