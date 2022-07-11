You can’t keep proper record of what we buy for you but you expect us to trust you to preserve our votes — Ablakwa jabs EC

11.07.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a swipe at Ghana’s Electoral Commission for its inability to properly utilize monies given to it.

He noted that with all the money the Commission receives, it’s still unable to fulfil some of its duties.

In a tweet on July 11, he stated that the Electoral Commission (EC) was unable to acquire an Asset Register to capture and record its extensive assets across the country.

He noted that necessities such as landed properties, office premises, guest houses, residential accommodations, motor vehicles, office equipment, computers and accessories, furniture and fittings have all not been accounted for in a document.

“You can’t keep proper records of what we buy for you but somehow you expect us to trust you to preserve the sanctity of our votes, both of which remain under your supervision,” he stated

According to him, trust in public institutions is earned and the consequences when the trust is depleted are dire to democratic stability.