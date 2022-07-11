Majority of nurses, midwives didn’t get Covid insurance, 50% allowance; they're leaving Ghana — GRNMA

11.07.2022 LISTEN

The General Secretary of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), David Tenkorang-Twum has indicated that nurses are yet to receive the insurance promised them by government during the pandemic.

According to him, those who fell ill and lost their lives due to the pandemic their families never received any package.

Speaking on ‘The Probe’ on Joy News on June 10, he noted that, none of government’s promises to frontline workers was fulfiled.

“We have a myriad of challenges. It was never paid. Majority of the people didn’t get it. I know several nurses and doctors who died and their relatives never got the insurance. And even those who fell sick.

“Don’t forget that the insurance was in stages; those who were severely ill, in the ICU and those who died. I am telling you that majority of nurses and midwives never received insurance. Even the 50% allowance which was supposed to be advanced to those who were taking care of our Covid patients, most of them didn’t get. We are challenged with a lot of things,” he stated.

Mr. Tenkorang-Twum asserted that the bad conditions of service meted out to nurses and midwives have caused serious brain drain.

He noted that about 3,000 nurses have left Ghana as a result of terrible conditions of service.

“Several midwives and nurses are leaving this country and it is even the more reason why it is imperative for government to look at the conditions of service for nurses and midwives. Apart from COLA, nurses and midwives are leaving.

“When the pandemic broke out, several people in the United Kingdom decided to even resign from the NHS and because of Brexit, some nurses have also left to other jurisdictions like Australia and Canada so there is a shortage of nurses and midwives in UK, Ireland and Wales and our people who are leaving; of course nobody can stop them from travelling.

“In 2019, 900 midwives left this country. In 2020, about a thousand left this country. Now, from 1st January of 2022 to 30th June of 2022 I have evidence to show that more than 3,000 nurses have left the shores of this country,” he lamented.

In addressing the nation on the covid-19 update, President Akufo-Addo on April 5, 2020 announced some incentives for frontline workers.

The incentives included the following: