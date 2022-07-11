Amasaman police arrest two with human head

11.07.2022 LISTEN

Residents of Hobor, a suburb of Obom Domeabra in the Ga South municipality now live in fear following a human head found on two suspects.

The suspects are currently in the grips of the Amasaman police command whilst the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

Assembly member for the area, Hon Peter Adonu said a taxi cab with registration number GW-5532-21 was used by the suspects to carry the human parts.

Meanwhile, information has it that both the deceased and suspects are not known in the area.

More soon...